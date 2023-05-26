Che Benny's wicked strike keeps AC PoS top

AC Port of Spain's midfielder Che Benny, right, celebrates his goal with John-Paul Rochford in a TT Premier League game on Thursday night at La Horquetta Recreation Ground. - TT Premier Football League

A wicked freekick from AC Port of Spain midfielder Che Benny clinched a thrilling come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Central FC, to remain top of the TT Premier Football League, on matchday 17, on Thursday night.

Earlier on Thursday, Defence Force had taken the lead in the standings, for a couple hours, after getting past Tiger Tanks Club Sando 2-0 at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

At the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, AC Port of Spain opened the scoring in the 37th minute through national midfielder John-Paul Rochford, but Keron Cummings equalised for Central FC before half-time with a 44th minute penalty.

Kesean St Rose gave Central FC their first lead of the match in the 66th minute in what started an exciting five-minute passage of play. The Central boys could only hang on to the lead for three minutes as Jamoul Francois found the target in the 69th minute.

But two minutes later, Benny grabbed the winner for AC Port of Spain with a 71st minute freekick from about 23 yards out. Benny's strike, hit with the outside of his left boot, looked headed for the top right corner but suddenly changed direction and swerved past the Central FC goalie and into the net.

AC Port of Spain now have 45 points with a record of 15 wins and two losses from 17 matches. Defence Force are second with 43 points and Club Sando are still in contention for the title with 41 points.

Two other matches were completed after press time on Thursday.

Eighth-placed Heritage Pt Fortin Civic FC earned a 3-0 victory over Morvant Caledonia at the Police Barracks in St James. Wesley John gave Pt Fortin an early lead in the ninth minute, before Tyrell Emmanuel doubled the team’s advantage in the 28th minute. Shackiel Henry found the back of the net in the 86th minute.

At the Ato Boldon Recreation Ground in Santa Cruz, a brace from former national beach soccer player Kevon Woodley helped struggling San Juan Jabloteh draw 2-2 with W Connection. Neil Benjamin opened the scoring in the 13th minute for W Connection, before goals by Woodley in first-half stoppage time and the 59th minute gave Jabloteh the lead.

Jabloteh seemed to do enough to win their third match of the campaign, but Jahmalee Barclay equalised in second-half stoppage time as W Connection fought back to earn a draw. Jabloteh are 11th in the 12-team standings.

Matchday 18 will be held on Sunday.

STANDINGS

Team*GP*W*L*D*GD*Pts

AC POS*17*15*2*0*35*45

Defence Force*17*14*2*1*29*43

Club Sando*17*13*2*2*20*41

Rangers*17*12*4*1*28*37

Police*17*9*7*1*6*28

Central FC*17*8*8*1*-3*25

W Connection*17*5*8*4*-6*19

Pt Fortin Civic*17*5*9*3*-5*18

Caledonia*17*3*12*2*-26*11

Prisons*17*3*12*2*-32*11

Jabloteh*17*2*12*3*-20*9

Cunupia FC*17*2*12*2*-26*8

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES

W Connection vs Defence Force, Manny Ramjohn Stadium, 4 pm

Police FC vs Tiger Tanks Club Sando, Police Barracks, 4 pm

AC Port of Spain vs Cunupia FC, Larry Gomes Stadium, 4 pm

San Juan Jabloteh vs Morvant Caledonia, Ato Boldon Stadium, 4 pm

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs Prison Service FC, La Horquetta Recreation Ground, 6 pm

Pt Fortin Civic vs Central FC, Mahaica Oval, 6 pm