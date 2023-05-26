Calypsonians to help raise funds for Siparia fire victims

Siparia Deltones - David Reid

CALYPSONIANS Mistah Shak and Ras Kommanda are giving their time and talent to help raise funds for the survivors of the April 2 fire which resulted in the death of Sipairia mother and daughter Kemba and Zaya Morris.

This tragedy is bringing the already close knit community of Quinam Road, Siparia closer, as they seek to help rebuild the family home which was totally destroyed.

In mourning since Kemba, 42, and Zaya, eight, perished in the blaze which ravaged the family home, the community where they lived, has been struggling to come to terms with the devastating loss.

Mother and daughter left behind Morris’ two other children, ages 21 and 16, her husband Brandon, her younger sister Dana Phillip and, Jamieyel Pantor, 37.

Resident Safiya Glaud told the Newsday, “The entire community has been broken, destroyed. These people were strong pillars in our community. We don’t really know how to put one foot in front of the other right now.”

Buoyed by the catastrophe, the community has formed the Quinam (Siparia) Community Development in an attempt to rebuild the Morris/Phillip family home and provide any amenities required to bring comfort at this time.

The community is now rallying together to raise approximately $275,000 to reconstruct a three bedroom house.

The first step is a fundraising bar-b-que and community day on May 27, scheduled to be held at the Deltones panyard, Siparia.

“We felt compelled to host this event to bring about some kind of restoration, healing, because we have been completely turned upside down. We are aspiring not only to rebuild the home, but the community.

“All vendors have donated time and talent and have pledged to give all proceeds of that day towards the funds needed for that house. Nobody will be pocketing any money on that day.

“Artistes from Siparia, Mistah Shak and Ras Kommanda, have also pledged their time and talent for the live show.

“We also have explosive gospel/reggae rising star Ami, Kai Mathura, an eight-year-old singing sensation from the community, the Siparia Police Youth Club, Siparia Rhythm possee, Siparia Deltones, and other artistes who have pledged support.”

Added to the mix would be the St Brigid’s Girls RC dance group, some of Zaya’s peers from the school she attended, to pay tribute to her in dance.

The event starts at 12 pm on Saturday and will end when "there are no more artistes and the food runs out."

Glaud said ticket sales have been tremendous and few community organisations have generously donated to the event.

“The entire community has been affected because of who they are and who Kemba and Zaya were. Kemba was a hard-working, dedicated mother, incredibly helpful and a woman that was well loved and recognised by her community.

“That little girl who died was a student of mine. She needed help with remedial reading and during our engagement she became my surrogate daughter. She struggled when we first started but she blossomed. She was so avaricious when it came to education and bettering herself as a student.

“I feel that pure potential was taken away in a matter of minutes. I felt like life left my womb when she passed. When she left, I felt like my world was gone, just gone,” she said breaking down in tears.

“She was so beautiful in energy and spirit,” Glaud agonised, saying she was not the only one experiencing difficulty in accepting the reality.

A GoFundMe link (https://fundmetnt.com/campaign/help-the-phillipmorris-family-rebuild-their-homelives-at-quinam-road-siparia) has been established to encourage people to continue to donate.