3 high-powered guns, ganja, ammo found in Claxton Bay mangroves

Photo courtesy TTPS -

Central Division police, with the help of two police dogs­ — Jack and Ammo— found three high-powered rifles, eight magazines, an assorted round of ammunition and $225,000 worth of marijuana in the mangroves in Claxton Bay on Thursday.

The police made the find during an intelligence-led and anti-crime exercise in the Area South of the Central Division between 11 am and 5 pm.

After “diligent enquiries,” including surveillance, the police went into the Claxton Bay mangrove about 300 metres off the Southern Main Road and into dense three-foot-deep mud.

They found assorted ammunition consisting of 7.62 mm, 5.56 mm, .45mm, and .40 calibre in the swamp. They continued searching and found three high-powered rifles and eight magazines.

Theyalso found 15 blocks of “high-grade” marijuana secured in plastic wrapping.

Snr Supt Pierre, Supt Montrichard, Supt Ramjohn, and Insp Stewart co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgt Persad and acting Cpl Ramadhin led. It included police from the CDTF Area South and PCs Jacob and Carr and the two dogs.

No one was found in or around the area.

PC Khan is continuing investigations.