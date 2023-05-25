Zenith crowned Juvenile Track Classic champions

Thirteen-year-old Malique Young, of Zenith Club, Tobago won the Boys 2 lap open 800 meters in the Mason hall Police Youth Club Juvenile Classic 2 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, on Sunday - David Reid

THE second edition of the Mason Hall Police Youth Club, Juvenile Track Classic, attracted a large crowd, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, on Sunday.

When the curtains came down after competition among 25 athletic clubs and 500 athletes, Zenith emerged the winner with 399 points and took home the $10,000 top prize sponsored by Sebro’s Plumbing Services.

Rounding off the top five clubs were RSS Phoenix, Mason Hall, Lambeau Alliance and Cougars of Trinidad, in that order.

The double gold medallist for Zenith was Makayla Cupid who won the female under 15, 100 metres in 12.42 seconds and the 200m in 26.17 seconds.

Malique Young captured the open boys under-15 1,200m in two minutes 12.73 seconds and triumph over his peers in the boys under 15, 400, timed at 55.94 seconds.

Daija Reid had no equal in the girls under-13 sprints, flashing (12.92) in the 100m and (28.03) in the 200m.

Other winners for the champions included Jquan Douglas, who sealed the boys under-15 100m in 11.53 seconds and Oshea Cummings (4mins 5.28s) for pole position in the open girls under 1,200m.

Commenting after their resounding victory, the coach of Zenith Don Dillon was high in praise for his club and the organisers. He said, “We came and we conquered, to God be the glory.

The results are a true reflection of our motto, transforming commitment into results. We are looking forward to defending the title next year.

There are not many meets in the country for juveniles, and it is events like these where the sport of track and field can grow and flourish. We commend the Mason Hall Police Youth Club for hosting such a well-structured and organised track meet.”

Gloria Henry mounted the pinnacle of the podium for RSS Phoenix, after her golden performance in the open girls under 15, 800 metres, in a time of two minutes 45.75 seconds. Mason Hall’s prime performances came from Akyah Ottley who stopped the clock at 12.92 seconds, for victory in the girls under 9, 80m and Shannon Cox’s victorious run of one minute 10.19 seconds, in the girls under 13, 400m.

Kereem Moses was the most impressive female under-11 athlete on the day. The Lambeau Alliance sprinter carved out real estate over her peers in the 80m (11.11) and 150m (21.59), to win both events.

Caden Thomas of Cougars was a double gold medallist in the boys under 13 sprints. He secured the 100m in (12.80) and 200m in (26.87). His teammate Jonas Guytan claimed the boys under 15, 200m in 24.13 seconds.

The men’s open 100m, sponsored by Jade Monkey Restaurant, was the marque event on the day. Cyrus Charles of Point Fortin New Jets was the class act in the finals, recording 10.66 seconds for the top spot. Carifta bronze medallist Alexxe Henry of Zenith and Christiano Austin of Queen’s Royal College headlined the under-18 sprinters at the meet. Henry posted 11.92 seconds for the top spot in the female 100m, while Austin’s 11.08 was the leading performance among the males. Keneisha Shelbourne was an easy winner in the girls under 18, 400m, in a time of 57.92 seconds. Deyonte Thomas of RSS Phoenix won the male equivalent in 53.12 seconds.

Kile Reid of Tobago Select engineered a time of four minutes 46.46 seconds for the top spot in the boys under-18 1500m.

Commenting after the event, assistant coach of Mason Hall Volris Campbell was excited over the future prospect of the event. She said “in our second year the foundation has been set for an expansive future.

“Notwithstanding the intermittent showers we had a wonderful turn-out, and the athletes really enjoyed themselves.”

Asked whether the prizes may have influenced the response from the clubs.

“I think the standard we set last year was the prominent factor” she said.

“We also took into consideration, resources towards clubs and athlete’s development such as sports and educational vouchers, saving accounts, also cell phones for the older athletes, courtesy Digicel.”

Several spectators including Jasmine Yorke of Calder Hall was asked to comment on the experience, she said. “It was the best I have attended for the year. I have never seen so may athletes at one sport. It was well organised.”

Among the major sponsors were the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, B-Mobile, Independence Hardware, Works Credit Union, Dayne Phillips Plumbing, M.I Four Security Services, Massy Motors, Roosters Chicken Outlet and Area Representative Nathisha Charles-Pantin.