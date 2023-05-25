Victoria set to appeal Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board decision

PROFILBAU Victoria Sports Club will appeal the decision after the disciplinary committee of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) ruled in favour of PowerGen in a National League Premier Division I contest.

Earlier this year, a round two match between PowerGen and Victoria was only played on one day instead of the scheduled two days because the umpires felt the field conditions at Daren Ganga Recreation Ground in Barrackpore (Victoria's home ground) were not fit for play. The match ended in a no result.

Queen’s Park Cricket Club First XI ended the season with the most points, but the disciplinary committee's decision has moved PowerGen ahead of Queen's Park. PowerGen have been awarded 24 points for the round two match and Victoria were deducted ten points.

The round-robin premier league I competition ended on March 26 with Queen’s Park finishing with 143 points, 19 more than second-placed PowerGen.

PowerGen have not been declared champions yet because of Victoria's appeal.

A TTCB source told Newsday a Victoria official told him they plan to appeal the decision. The club has three-seven days to file an appeal.

Victoria's second vice-president Dhanraj Ramroop confirmed an appeal will be made. "We appealing the matter," he said.

Ramroop said a full day of cricket took place on day two of the match, therefore it should not have been a no result.

"You can't play a game on the second day (and say it's a no result). That is constituted as a game. Both teams batted on the second day. The umpires said that the pitch was unfit to play, but if you could start the game a day after at 9.30 on the second day (what is the difference)."

The wicket was properly prepared, Ramroop said.

"We had a five-ton roller on that (first) day and we rolled the wicket...you cannot tweak the rule at your whim and fancy. The rule is the rule. The entire second day (was played) and 400 plus runs were scored on the second day."

He said in the coming days an appeal will be delivered.

"We decided last (Tuesday) night as a club that we are going down that road. Whether they take the ten points from us it is not the point. The thing about it is, right must be right and wrong must be wrong. At the end of the day, you have to do what is right.

"From the time you start the game, it is a game whether one team bat (or) two teams."