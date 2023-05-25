TT Chamber: Businesses take cautious approach with elections coming

Kiran Maharaj, TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce president. - FILE PHOTO/AYANNA KINSALE

TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Kiran Maharaj has said when there is an election looming, typically, businesses become more conservative.

Maharaj was speaking about the local government elections and implications for the business community.

“The conservative approach to business is usually seen in instances such as holding back on product launches (and) limiting big investments or diversification plans. This is because our policies are dictated by the policies set by the government,” she said.

Maharaj was speaking at the media launch of the Champions of Business 2023, an initiative of the Chamber which recognises achievements in business enterprise.

In a later statement, she said, “We in the Chamber do not see the holding of elections as an event which should raise any issues. Our experience as a nation has been to have free and fair elections. The business community is cognisant that local government elections are constitutionally due and would be keen to see the hosting of local government elections, the empowerment of the municipal corporations and delivery of services to their burgesses. Business is accustomed to elections taking place and we do not stop operating. We know what the environment is like and this is a necessary aspect of our democratic process.”

This follows the Prime Minister’s statement, during a parliament session, that the date of the local government elections will be announced on May 29 and will be within three months of May 18. The one-year extension of local government corporations' lives began on December 3, 2022 and May 18 was the date when the Privy Council ruled this extension unlawful.

Also addressing the issue of businesses registering under the Procurement Act, she said the process has not been smooth and there are a lot of grey areas.

The chamber will hold a procurement sensitisation workshop on June 15, she said, and has been gathering information and feedback from its membership. It will bring in experts on board to help resolve these issues and working with the Procurement Regulator and state entities to find a quick resolution and aid in a smooth transition, she added.

The Office of the Procurement Regulator (OPR) on Tuesday said there had been an uptick in registration by suppliers. It added that resources are on its website, and once suppliers use the resources they should have no problem registering.

Deputy chairman of the board of procurement regulation Robby Bhola, who is acting as procurement regulator, said, “The general mood is that everyone is positive and things are happening. You are seeing an exponential number of requests to register. The activity on our website has increased exponentially."