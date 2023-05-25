Sleepless inthe UNC now

WINNING TEAM: Vishal Siewsaran, Mohammud Jaamae-Hafeez-Baig (Brick Court Chambers, London), Anand Ramlogan SC (Freedom Law Chambers, Trinidad), Peter Carter KC (Doughty Street Chambers, London) and Adam Riley (3 Hare Court Chambers, London) outside the Privy Council at Parliament Square, London, in March. -

THE EDITOR: The news from the Privy Council is so exciting to the UNC that I am positive the MPs, senators and others cannot sleep at night. Instead of counting sheep they are likely counting political chickens.

There is no necessity to mince words. Why should the UNC believe that it will win more corporations in the local government elections? The Privy Council never promised political victory. Plus of course the UNC needs reminding that there are several small political parties aspiring to do well in the elections. Plain talking is never bad manners.

With both the PNM and the UNC presently with seven corporations each, lose a corporation or two and...

There are 14 corporations.

The elections will not be like the Tobago House of Assembly elections where 57 per cent of voter turnout of a mere 60,000 citizens temporarily rewrote the THA history book. The political ball game in Trinidad moves fast, like Manchester City footballers in the UK.

Every single corporation will be up for individual attention from men aspiring to be prime minister in general election 2025. I am not going to name names. We know who they are.

So, whose pipe will crapaud be smoking on the magical local government election day? PNM or UNC?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin