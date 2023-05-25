Pradeem Ali, Mario Belcon propel Savannah Boys to North Zone T20 win

Pradeem Ali of Savannah Boys, left, collects the player of the match award from vice chairman of the North Zone Cricket Council Gregory Wales. -

PRADEEM Ali and Mario Belcon starred for Savannah Boys in a 99-run win over North Coast United when group two action in the North Zone T20 competition continued at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex on Wednesday night.

Belcon, a former national player, cracked 89 off just 53 balls to steer Savannah Boys to an impressive 229/5 in 20 overs. Opener Belcon struck 12 fours and three sixes.

It was not a one-man show as Vishan Jagessar belted four fours and three sixes in his innings of 50 not out off 20 deliveries. Ali contributed 39 off 22 balls and Aneesh Sookoo chipped in with 25 off 19. Terrence James was the most successful bowler for North Coast United taking 2/42 in four overs.

North Coast United got their innings off to a solid start as Anthony Alexander and Shakeel Johnson put on 65 for the first wicket inside six overs. Johnson was the first batsman dismissed for 32 off 19 balls.

North Coast was still in the game progressing to 89/1 in the ninth over.

When Alexander fell for 47 off 26 deliveries (one four, four sixes) the innings fell apart as North Coast United were all out for 130 in 16.3 overs.

Ali was ruthless grabbing 5/13 in four overs and Sunil Boochan provided ample support with 2/26 in four overs.

The tournament continued on Thursday night when Barataria Ball Players faced Combine All Stars in group one. On Friday, Savannah Boys will aim for another win against Invincible at 6.30 pm. The entire tournament is being played at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

The top two teams in each of the two groups will advance to the semi-finals on June 3. The finals will be contested a day later.