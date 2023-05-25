PowerGen escape with T20 Festival win

Central Sports batsman Aaron Alfred plays a shot against Powergen Penal Sports club in the TTCB T20 Festival match, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on Wednesday. - Lincoln Holder

POWERGEN pulled off an exciting one-wicket win over Central Sports on Wednesday to top Group B heading into the semi-finals of the TT Cricket Board T20 Festival at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba.

PowerGen initially needed 23 runs off the last over, but because of a slow over rate by Central Sports five runs were added to PowerGen’s total before the last over bowled off.

Jason Mohammed kept PowerGen in the match with some power hitting, but fell for 64 (44 balls) off the penultimate ball. Needing three runs off the last ball, Guyanese Nial Smith struck off spinner Mark Deyal for a six over long on as PowerGen ended on 167/9 off 20 overs.

Earlier in the innings, Evin Lewis cracked 34 off 19 balls.

Batting first, Central Sports posted 163 all out in 20 overs. Central Sports qualified as the second placed team in Group B.

In the late match on Tuesday night, Clarke Road sealed second spot in Group A and a place in the semi-finals.

Clarke Road scored 185/5 in 20 overs with Joshua Persaud hitting 108 off 60 deliveries with ten fours and six sixes. Vikash Mohan chipped in with 29 off 24 balls and the best bowler for Preysal with 2/21 in four overs.

In response, Preysal were dismissed for 95 in 13.3 overs. Takim Lowe struck 28 and Antonio Gomez made 27 in the losing effort. Yannick Ottley ended with brilliant figures of 3/1 and Samuel Roopnarine took 3/8 to win by 90 runs.

In the semi-finals on Friday, Central Sports will battle Queen’s Park First XI at 3 pm and PowerGen will play Clarke Road at 7 pm.