Plymouth man charged for the murder of Hakeem Thomas

File photo -

A 34-year-old man has appeared virtually in the Scarborough Magistrate’s Court charged with the murder of Hakeem Thomas who was killed on May 9.

Miguel Celestine, 34, of Lowlands and Adventure Estate, Plymouth was remanded into custody and is expected to return to court on June 20, a TTPS release said.

Celestine was charged with murder, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by PC Wharwood on May 22.

According to a police report, around 12.02 pm on May 9, Thomas was at the corner of Buccoo Road and Robert Trace, Mt Pleasant, with other people, when a Nissan car pulled up alongside him.

The occupants – a driver and backseat passenger – pointed guns at Thomas and fired several shots.

The group began running from the scene but Thomas fell to the ground a short distance away. The assailants drove off.

Thomas was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region I) investigated. With the help of the Tobago Division Task Force, Celestine was arrested on May 15 and cautioned by HBI detectives.

One week later, on May 22, Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, gave instructions for Celestine be charged.

The investigation was supervised by Ag ASP Bridglal, Insps Lynch and Mongroo, Ag Insp Joefield and Sgt Quashie-George, all of the HBI (Region I).

They were assisted by officers of the Cyber Crime and Research Analytical Units.