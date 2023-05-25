FilmTT launches voiceover challenge

Aisha Manrique, voice over talent and coach. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Film Company Limited (FilmTT) has launched an exciting challenge for voice actors all over the country. The challenge will require participants to submit a voice recording of the new FilmTT locations ad script. The winner of the challenge will receive a cash prize of $3000.00 and the opportunity for a one-on-one session with acclaimed voice coach Oluwaseun Shobo. The winning ad will feature at the red carpet premiere of the pilot episode of the upcoming TV Series produced by FilmTT and TTT through the Script to Screen Programme.

A media release said, through the challenge, voice actors will have the opportunity to gain professional growth opportunities and access to a network of industry professionals. One of which, is TT’s very own, Aisha Manrique, who serves as chief judge for the challenge. Manrique is a local, regional, and international voice over talent and coach with a passion to sensitise the voice over craft in TT.Manrique has voiced various projects for leading brands and she is a strong advocate for the craft sharing that the voiceover industry has tremendous potential in TT but is still in its nascent stage when compared to the international stages. As such, she is on a mission to help budding voice talents grow and understand the industry.

Additionally, by promoting the challenge through social media and collaborations with local organisations that support voice actors, FilmTT will help to promote TT as a film-friendly destination for future productions, the release said.

The winner will also benefit from a one-on-one session with voice coach Shobo. Fondly called the BrandMaster, Shobo is a sought-after brand consultant, premium voice over talent and an inspirational speaker. Shobo is a professional member of the World Voices Organization (WOVO) USA and also the Voice and Speech Trainers Association (VASTA), USA where he sits on the board as the first African and Nigerian board director. Shobo’s projects have attracted global attention which includes a host of local and international media houses. Shobo, an award-winning creative is the recipient of the prestigious SOVAS Voice Arts Global Influencer Award which he received in December 2022. He has also earned numerous awards and accolades from various platforms and higher institutions across Nigeria due to the wealth of experience he has garnered in both the marketing communications and voice over industry.

Leslie Ann Wills-Caton, general manager FilmTT said, “The Voice Over Challenge will contribute to the strategic pillar of advertising Trinidad and Tobago as a film-friendly destination and having a strong workforce of actors, by promoting the development of local voice acting talent and enhancing the reputation of the local creative industry.

Deadline for submissions is June 15.

To learn more about the challenge, or to submit, visit www.filmtt.co.tt/voiceover. For more company updates, follow FilmTT’s Facebook and Instagram pages: @discoverfilmtt.