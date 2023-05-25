Dis Little Piggy takes centre stage at Shaw Park

A scene from Dis Little Piggy is Tired which will be staged at Shaw Park Complex on June 3. -

Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter and unforgettable entertainment as RS/RR Productions, brings their hit comedy Dis Little Piggy Is Tired to Shaw Park Tobago on June 3.

A media release said, “Considered one of top theatre companies in Trinidad, RS/RR Productions consistently delivers quality theatrical productions that captivate audiences year-round, and now. The time has finally come for Tobago to be included as part of the company’s theatre circuit experience with the grand finale of the play everyone is talking about.”

This side-splitting comedy unravels the story of a cunning yet charming womaniser in the midst of a bitter divorce. With his irresistible charisma, he continues to cast his seductive net, desperately hoping to find a new catch. But has he finally met his match? And why is he on his knees, begging for mercy? Be prepared for unexpected twists and turns that will leave you roaring with laughter.

Any resemblance to real people and events is purely coincidental, or is it? Find out at Dis Little Piggy Is Tired, the release said.

The play is directed by Richard Ragoobarsingh and Debra Boucaud Mason and is written by Ricardo Samuel.

The cast includes Andrew Friday, Leslie Ann Lavine, Zo Mari Tanker, Kala Neehal, Jayron “Rawkus” Remy and Benita Wilson.

Tickets are now available at various locations including Shaw Park Complex, Jade Monkey Bar on Milford Road, Yellow Butterfly Studios and Art Gallery on Milford Road, Scarborough, and Pablos Supermarket in Roxborough.

For further info call RS/RR Productions at 338-6024 and 744-7581.