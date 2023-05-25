Digital exams are the future

CXC registrar Wayne Wesley during a conference at the Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain in April 2022. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: The CXC maths leakage is pointing us to digital examinations.

Who knows, there may have been previous leaks and no action taken. Many grades out there may not be true.

Here are the positives of going digital:

* Immediate test results give students peace of mind.

* Immediate feedback supports a formative assessment method.

* Students can take the exam any time, anywhere.

* They can take the exam in a more comfortable environment.

* There is fun and interacting with the use of multimedia simulations.

* Avoiding commute that adds stress and saves money.

* Technology easily accommodates students with disabilities.

TT, technology is changing education. Teaching and evaluating students is no longer restricted to the four corners of the classroom. It can happen any time and anywhere with the aid of computers and the internet.

Digital examinations are the future.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town