Cricket West Indies makes changes to ODI, A team squads

CRICKET West Indies' (CWI) senior men’s selection panel has announced changes to the West Indies A Team squad and West Indies ODI squad.

For the ongoing A team series in Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul will travel to Sylhet as cover for fellow left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the three-match series with a lower back injury.

Motie will travel to Dubai ahead of the West Indies three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against the United Arab Emirates at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. He will not play, but will receive treatment from the medical staff with the aim of being available for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe, which start on June 18.

Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair, who is in Bangladesh with the A team, will replace Motie in the 15-member ODI squad for the series against UAE. Experienced batter Johnson Charles has also been called into the ODI squad as a replacement for Devon Thomas.

Thomas has been provisionally suspended from playing cricket owing to charges brought by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit under the Anti-Corruption codes.

Lead selector Desmond Haynes said, “We were forced to make some changes to the squads, and this has presented opportunities for players to come in. Sinclair has been in good form all year and has taken that to the A team series in Bangladesh. Permaul and Charles are experienced players and they will be able to quickly adapt to the conditions and fit into the environment in Sylhet and Sharjah.”

Haynes added, “Motie is a key part of our plans for the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe, so we are hopeful he will make a full recovery for that tournament. The decision was taken to have him remain with the squad in Sharjah so he will be closely monitored and receive the best treatment available.”

UPDATED SQUADS

West Indies A Squad

Joshua Da Silva (captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan, Brandon King, Jair McAllister, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair, Veersammy Permaul (cover for Gudakesh Motie).

West Indies ODI Squad

Shai Hope (captain), Brandon King (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair, Odean Smith.

MATCH SCHEDULE

West Indies A Team vs Bangladesh A Team

May 16-19: 1st Test at Sylhet International Stadium – Match drawn

May 23-26: 2nd “Test” at Sylhet International Stadium

May 30-June 2: 3rd Test at Sylhet International Stadium

West Indies ODIs vs United Arab Emirates

June 4: 1st ODI at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

June 6: 2nd ODI at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

June 9: 3rd ODI at Sharjah Cricket Stadium