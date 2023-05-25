Christopher Richards Jr, Ajodha win Davis Jnr golf titles

Trinidad and Tobago junior golfer Christopher Richards - ANGELO_M_MARCELLE

CHRISTOPHER Richards Jnr and Chloe Ajodha won the 16-18 age group golf titles when the Davis Junior Cup Open tournament was held at the Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club course from Friday to Sunday.

Richards Jnr finished with a three-day score of 215 to claim the crown. Ayden Ali ended second with 219 and Ross Ramkissoon rounded off the top three with 225.

Ajodha was the only player to complete the tournament in the girls' 16-18 age group with a score of 230.

In the 14-15 category, Adam Green snatched first place (259) in the boys category, followed by Daniel Ali (262) and James Collier (288).

Among the girls, Elise La Borde was crowned the champion with a score of 256 and Arianna Khan gained valuable experience when she finished second with 351.

In the 11-13 age group, Isaiah Rowley showed his potential with a score of 240 to walk away with the boys' title easily. Zackery Sahadeo (281) and Ethan Collier (305) finished second and third respectively.

Isabella Ramdeen won the 11-13 girls' title with a score of 265, Madison Davis was the runner-up (289) and Kahlan Francis (369) was third.