Caridoc workers demand meeting with Sinanan

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan - File photo/Jeff K Mayers

Furloughed workers from the Caribbean Dockyard and Engineering Services Ltd (Caridoc) delivered a letter to Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan at his office yesterday, asking for Government to work with them to turn the company around.

The move comes nine days after 137 workers were sent on 90 days furlough, leaving a skeleton staff of 45 – 21 managers and 24 workers – at the facility.

SWWTU representative Peter Morris said some of the points raised were job security, the issue of when they would replace the drydock, and the issue of any money being injected into the company.

“We told them we want to work with in collaboration with the Government to turn around the company and make it profitable.”

He said he did not want the issue to become a political one, but is working on getting a proper working environment. “Far too much we politicise issues and overlook the interests of the workers.”

Morris said workers understand the company is in financial difficulties before Government took it over in 2020 and this was exacerbated when the floating dry dock sank on August 27.

“We understand there are some who were aware of the need to repair the drydock, and would have purchased metal sheets, welding leads, welding torches and other materials, which then went missing.

He said workers also want to raise the issue of people hiring internal workers to do private jobs.

“We are willing to meet with the minister (Sinanan) to discuss some of these issues, particularly those which directly affect workers who are above retirement age.”

Of the 137 workers put on furlough, ten are over retirement age with the oldest being 75.

Government has put out tenders for a new floating dock through the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco).

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said Caridoc was not for sale, as government views it as being important to its economic diversification efforts in the area of marine technology.