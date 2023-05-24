Two charged with using stolen police fleet card

A man and woman were charged for the unauthorised use of a police fleet card and are expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate to face the charges today.

Police said the 38-year-old Diego Martin man and Cocorite woman were charged with two counts each of fraudulent use of a bank card in relation to the use of police-issued fleet cards on Tuesday.

Acting Sgt Regis charged them.

Fleet cards are used to pay for fuel for official police vehicles and are issued by the management units of each division or units which have assigned vehicles.

Earlier this month a 25-year-old man, also from Diego Martin, was also arrested in relation to the use of an unauthorised fleet card.

Last year a 27-year-old Maraval man was held for unauthorised use of one of the cards.