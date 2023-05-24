Trinidad and Tobago continues to face challenges

THE EDITOR: Despite the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s prediction of positive economic growth for TT in 2023, the country continues to face significant challenges. High inflation and the soaring cost of living have taken a toll on the population, particularly the poor.

With limited resources, many people are struggling to meet their basic needs, resorting to surviving on just two meals per day.

Additionally, the persistently high unemployment rate exacerbates the situation, leaving a large portion of the population financially vulnerable.

The burden of escalating grocery prices further compounds the difficulties faced by the people, making it an arduous task to make ends meet and hindering the overall socio-economic progress of TT.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail