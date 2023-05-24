Tobago teams clash, Police vs Harlem in TTPFL tier two openers

Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier two teams are gearing up for the opening round of matches this weekend.

The inaugural tourney kicks off on Saturday in Trinidad with Police FC up against Harlem Strikers at Police Barracks in St James while the two Tobago teams – Bethel SC and FC Phoenix – begin their campaign against each other at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet.

Both matches kick off from 5pm.

On Sunday, three matches get underway as Guaya United hosts Defence Force at the Guayaguayare Recreation Ground, San Fernando Giants travel to CIC Grounds in Port of Spain to meet QPCC FC and Matura Reunited meet Petit Valley/ Diego Martin United at a venue yet to be confirmed.

The season will run for 14 weeks culminating in August. The truncated season for both tiers means there will be no promotion or relegation at the end of the season.