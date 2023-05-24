Six charged with offences related to home invasions

Port of Spain Magistrates' Court Photo: Sureash Cholai

Six people from the Port of Spain area will appear at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court charged with various offences related to home invasions.

In a release, the police said the arrests were made after intelligence-led exercises aimed at bringing perpetrators of recent home invasions to justice.

It said several homes were searched, with the following people being arrested and charged with these offences.

Wesley Lewis, 29, Keon Weekes, alias “Vado,” 42, of Pump Trace, and Hakim Wynne, alias “Yellows,” 22, of Eastern Quarry, all of Laventille, were charged with robbery with violence.

Kern John, alias “Cockhead”, 29, of Eastern Quarry, Laventille, was charged with demanding money by menace

Jamal Mc Hutchinson, alias “Mal,” 27, and Arnez Jaward Payison, 18, both of Picton Road, Laventille, were charged with robbery with violence, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and discharging a firearm within 40 yards of a road.