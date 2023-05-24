Red Force Divas lose to Windwards by seven wickets

Red Force Divas players (in red) congratulate Windward Islands on Tuesday in the Cricket West Indies T20 Blaze in St Kitts - courtesy Cricket West Indies

Trinidad and Tobago’s chances of winning the Cricket West Indies Women’s T20 Blaze title took a blow after falling to a seven-wicket defeat to Windward Islands in round three at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on Tuesday. The batters did not turn up as TT Red Force Divas were all out for 59 in 17.4 overs. Only Reniece Boyce got into double figures with 12 off 22 balls.

Bowling for Windward Islands, the trio of Afy Fletcher, Nerissa Crafton and Carena Noel all ended with figures of 2/11. In reply, Windward Islands eased to the target closing on 62/3 in 16.2 overs. Qiana Joseph led the way with 18 not out off 15 balls, a knock which included two fours and one six.

Fletcher chipped in with 13 and the best bowler for TT was Samara Ramnath, who grabbed 3/12 in four overs. TT now have one win and two losses after three matches in the round robin tournament.

In the other match on Tuesday, before press time, Barbados defeated Jamaica by nine wickets.

Summarised Scores:

TT 59 (17.4 overs) (Reniece Boyce 12; Afy Fletcher 2/11, Nerissa Crafton 2/11, Carena Noel 2/11) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS 62/3 (16.2 overs) (Qiana Joseph 18 not out, A Fletcher 13; Samara Ramnath 3/12). Windward Islands won by seven wickets.

JAMAICA 98/4 (20 overs) (Stafanie Taylor 34 not out, Rashada Williams 19; Keila Elliot 2/9) vs BARBADOS 102/1 (16.5 overs) (Aaliyah Alleyne 55 not out, Kycia Knight 28). Barbados won by nine wickets.