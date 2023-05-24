Ramnarine is European Boxing Confederation secretary general

Trinidad and Tobago’s former four-time professional world boxing champion Ria Ramnarine has been appointed secretary general of the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC).

Ramnarine was “unanimously appointed” In January after a short period as interim general secretary.

She began her sport career in 1995 and had a very successful 13-year career as an athlete before moving on to administration and coaching.

In 2005, she was presented with Humming Bird Medal (Silver) after she became TT’s first female world boxing champion.

From 2013-2018, Ramnarine accompanied the TT national boxing teams to various regional and world championships as a national noach.

In 2017, her accomplishments in sport were recognised internationally and she was inducted into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame.

In 2020, she became a part-time consultant with the International Boxing Association (IBA) and later resigned from her job at the University of TT to work full time with IBA.

Her duties as IBA sport and development consultant included many functions in the sport department, but she has also worked in other areas in IBA.

Ramnarine is also a Pan-American Kickboxing champion, certified IBA 3-Star coach (2014) and IBA international technical official (ITO) (2019).

She graduated from Olympic Solidarity scholarships in Switzerland with honours in the International Coaching Enrichment Certification Programme (ICECP) in 2015, and a year later, with a distinction in the executive masters in sport organization management (MEMOS) programme.

According to the European Boxing Confederation, “Her work ethics, experience and passion for boxing are unparalleled. These qualities led to the nomination of being the EUBC secretary general in November 2022, one which she enthusiastically accepted."

Apart from sport, Ramnarine is a qualified process plant operator and has been an ambassador and director for several programmes in the areas of empowerment of women and girls, child advocacy and gender equality, among others.

Ramnarine is also a sport columnist and physical training instructor.