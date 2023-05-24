Queen’s Park I end group phase perfect

Queen's Park II batsman Rickash Boodram is caught by Queen's Park I wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo during the TTCB T20 Festival match, on Tuesday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Lincoln Holder

QUEEN’S Park Cricket Club (QPCC) I defeated their club-mates QPCC II in Group A of the TT Cricket Board T20 Festival at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba to finish the preliminary phase with a perfect record.

QPCC I will now play the second-placed team from Group B in semi-final one on Friday from 3 pm.

Batting first, QPCC II could only muster 104 all out in 19 overs with former national junior player Jeremiah Cruickshank making 18 and Sagar Patel also hitting 18. Spinner Akeal Hosein, who recently returned from the Indian Premier League, grabbed 2/7. Dexter Sween (2/18) and Isaiah Rajah (2/8) also proved to be a handful.

Rajah struck 46 not out off 36 balls (five fours, one six) and Jyd Goolie made 25 not out as QPCC I eased to 105/3 in 13.3 overs.

On Monday night, Central Sports cruised to a 125-run win over Profilbau Victoria Sports Club at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Centrals Sports posted a massive 213/9 in 20 overs with Roshon Primus hitting 67 off 35 balls and Jesse Bootan scoring 49 off 17 deliveries. Bowling for Victoria, four players took two wickets each. Daniel Babb (2/31), Vishal Roopnarine (2/40), Marcelle Jones (2/41) and Jacen Agard (2/43) were all among the wickets.

Victoria could only muster 88 all out in 20 overs with Riyaad Mohammed lashing 39 off 57 balls.

Experienced leg spinner Imran Khan grabbed 4/15 and fellow spinner Mark Deyal picked up 3/20. After press time last night, Clarke Road played Preysal.

On Wednesday in Group B, Central Sports will play PowerGen at 3 pm and in the second match Alescon Comets will battle Profilbau Victoria Utd.