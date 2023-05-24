Moruga man denied bail on charge of raping woman, 87

File photo -

The 24-year-old man whom police charged in connection with the rape and buggery of an 87-year-old woman in south Trinidad has been denied bail.

Ricardo “Cookie” Alexander, 24, of Basse Terre Village in Moruga, faced Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine virtually on Tuesday, charged with three sexual offences, including rape and buggery as well as house breaking and larceny. He was not called upon to plead as the charges were indictable.

Misir-Gosein remanded him into police custody and adjourned the case to June 24. She also informed him of his right to appear to a judge in chambers on the issues of bail if he so desires.

Alexander was represented by attorney Satesh Emrit and Sgt Narine prosecuted.

The charges stemmed from an incident on Saturday at around 8 pm.

The police contend that the woman was asleep at her home, and a noise awakened her.

She then saw a man in her bedroom. He told her to stay quiet but she began to scream.

The man did the sexual acts, stole her purse, containing $2,000, and left

A report was made, and the police responded. The woman was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility and transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

WPC Browne laid the charges.