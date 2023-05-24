Lutchmedial, Lezama Lee Sing quarrel over democracy

Jayanti Lutchmedial

OPPOSITION Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial and Government Senator Laurel Lezama Lee Sing argued on Tuesday over which of their respective political parties is more democratic.

Their argument played out in the Senate during debate on a private motion filed by Lutchmedial that called on Government to reaffirm its commitment to democracy.

Lutchmedial said, "There is no doubt that the Constitution entrenches the principle of separation of powers between the executive, legislature and the judiciary."

She added that the Constitution also ensures "there is a division of power (between the executive, legislature and judiciary) in a way that is also functional."

Opposition senators thumped their desks when Lutchmedial said, "There is no government in the history of TT that has undermined, subverted, deliberately eroded the cherished, constitutionally enshrined doctrine of separation of powers like this particular PNM administration."

She added under the PNM, there are no indications that a free and fair democracy operates in TT.

Lutchmedial cited as examples of this the alleged selection of journalists to attend government news conferences and the Prime Minister's announcement at a PNM event that the Government was considering legislation to abolish service commissions.

She reminded senators that under the Constitution, service commissions were designed to be fortresses to protect public officers such as judges and police officers from the political influence of any government.

In response, Lezama Lee Sing bluntly rejected Lutchmedial's statements.

She described them as indicative of the "blatant, naked, unashamed hypocrisy of the UNC."

Contrary to Lutchmedial's claims, Lezama Lee Sing said the PNM never brought watered-down legislation to Parliament.

"It is the UNC that unreservedly, unashamedly and consistently stands in front of the solid, good legislation that is put forward by the Government."

Lezama Lee Sing said there is no credible evidence to support UNC claims that the Prime Minister ever attacked Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, at any PNM public event.

But she added there is credible evidence that in May 2015, then prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and then attorney general Garvin Nicholas attacked Deputy DPP Joan Honore-Paul about comments she made with respect to the E-mailgate scandal.

Lezama Lee Sing recalled that Persad-Bissessar and Nicholas were criticised for their actions by former UNC members such as Jack Warner and Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj.

She said the records show that in its 67 years of existence, the PNM has consistently and continuously respected democracy.

"The PNM is not about optics. The PNM does not need to uphold any perception. The PNM is solidly behind maintaining the independence and integrity of constitutionally enshrined offices and institutions."

The debate on the motion was adjourned after Lezama Lee Sing's contribution.

The Senate has been adjourned to a date to be fixed.