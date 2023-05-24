Lawsuit over public marches goes to trial in July

Political activist Victor Roberts speaks to his supporters at Woodford Square, Port of Spain on Saturday. - ROGER JACOB

A UNC activist and a senior police officer are expected to be grilled in the witness box in July on the permission needed for public marches.

Activist Victor Roberts, who was denied permission for a march last year, and ASP Theodore-Persad are expected to give oral evidence in cross-examination when the former’s lawsuit against the police comes up for hearing.

In allowing the application by Roberts' attorneys to have the senior officer questioned, Justice Frank Seepersad, who is presiding over the case, admitted cross-examination was exceptional in matters such as this.

The police are also expected to advance a similar application for Roberts to give oral evidence at the trial.

Directions were given for submissions to be filed in June and the matter has been adjourned to July 4.

Roberts is seeking a series of declarations over the decision to deny him permission for the marches, as well as damages for breach of his constitutional rights to freedom of thought and expression and freedom of association and assembly.

He is represented by King’s Counsel Anand Beharrylal, Kiel Taklalsingh and Stefan Ramkissoon. The police are represented by Senior Counsel Rishi Dass.