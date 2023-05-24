Inmate stabbed in Port of Spain prison fight

Port of Spain General Hospital -

An inmate at the Port of Spain Remand Facility is recovering from stab wounds he suffered during a fight on Sunday morning.

Police said the man was in his cell when he got into an argument with four other inmates.

Investigators said the man's cellmates held him down, beat him and stabbed him several times before prison officers got to the cell.

They took the wounded prisoner to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was treated and put under police guard.

Sources said he was in stable condition up to Wednesday morning.

Contacted for comment, Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar said prisons have been generally quiet in recent years, but an uptick in gang violence in communities has led to scuffles among prisoners.

"We have officers searching the cells and inmates on a regular basis, but they (the inmates) are very resourceful. We have inmates who will use toothbrushes and other items as improvised weapons. They may even use their fingernails or fingers as weapons.

"We are doing our best to ensure there is some sense of order."

The Port of Spain CID are continuing enquiries.