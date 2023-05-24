Homeless man chopped to death in San Juan

Police are trying to identify a homeless man whose bloodied body was found in San Juan early on Wednesday morning.

Police said San Juan police received a report of a wounding on Prizgar Road, San Juan, at around 12.30 am and found the body of a man bleeding from chop wounds.

He appeared to be of mixed descent, was light brown in complexion with a long black beard, and was wearing only black short pants.

Police took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he was declared dead at around 12.45 am.

Investigators said people in the area recognised the man as homeless. No one knew his name or personal information.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.