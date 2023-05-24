FEEL receives $10,000 from Green Market, BAFA

The Green Market Santa Cruz (GMSC) and non-governmental organisation BAFA Sports will present a $10,000 cheque to the Foundation for the Enrichment of Life (FEEL).

The funds are the proceeds from the Run Against Hunger race on March 25. The handover will take place on Saturday.

The race was organised by BAFA, an organisation which lists local races, and hosted by the market as part of its tenth-anniversary celebrations.

In a release, GMSC manager Junior Edwards praised BAFA for its handling of the event.

“BAFA did a really great job of marketing and organising this special 5K and we really appreciated their enthusiasm and professionalism.”

BAFA’s CEO Nigel Bellamy said the goal of 300 participants can still be achieved by completing a virtual 5K.

“Just go to bafasports.com/greenmarketvr and you can still earn the beautifully designed anniversary medal.”

GMSC founder Vicki Assevero said the market was grateful to all the runners, walkers and contributors who made the donation to FEEL possible.

“The Green Market is keenly aware of the efforts of farmers to grow food locally using good agricultural practices. And we are saddened by the increased incidences of hunger, undernourishment, and malnutrition in our country.”

FEEL CEO Wendell Constantine said, “We value the opportunity to partner with non-profit organisations and community groups like GMSC to assist the underprivileged through the distribution of staple food items to 107 non-profit organisations and charitable homes across the country. So we thank GMSC and BAFA for the good idea to run against hunger.”

The release said FEEL provided support for over 100,000 families in 2022. It said, according to the Helgi Library statistical institution, TT had 425,000 households in 2020, which means almost 25 per cent of the population received assistance from FEEL.