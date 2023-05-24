Cops probe break-ins at councillor’s, La Brea MP’s offices

Erin police are investigating two break-ins – one at the office of the area’s local government representatives and the other at the constituency sub-office of La Brea MP Stephen Mc Clashie in the same building.

The break-ins happened over the weekend.

The adjoining offices are on the ground floor of a two-storey building on the SS Erin Road in Rancho Quemado.

Erin councillor Arlene Ramdeo said a Cepep contractor discovered the break-ins on Monday at around 6 am on her way to work. She saw the MP’s side door open and alerted someone from the office.

They saw the sub-constituency office had been vandalised, as well as the councillor’s office.

Ramdeo said, “They burst the concrete to get into my office to the back. They ransacked the office and stole things, like some tokens I had for a function for elderly people, a gas tank, a cracker and a fan.”

She said workers locked up and left the office on Friday afternoon.

The value of the stolen items is estimated at around $5,000.

The administrative assistant at the constituency sub-office, Marlene Garcia, said several items were stolen, including a water dispenser and a large garbage bin.

She said the building had not been broken into up to Saturday afternoon.

“They went into the storeroom, where we kept toilet paper, paper towels and garbage bags. They took all of that, as well as a case of water. We have a large printer, but they did not take that,” Garcia said.

“They ransacked my drawer. They did not go in the filing cabinet.

"This is the first time something like this has happened.”

She estimated the items stolen from that office as being worth “$1,500 or more.”

Calls to the MP for comments went unanswered.

On Wednesday, Erin police confirmed no one had been arrested. Investigations are ongoing.