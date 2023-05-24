Cop’s car stolen in Gasparillo

Gasparillo police are searching for the criminal or criminals who stole a policeman’s car from his home on Monday.

A police report said at around 10.45 pm on Monday, the police constable parked and secured his silver Nissan Tiida car at his home at Morne Roche Road. He realised it was missing at about 5.30 am the next day.

He had left handcuffs, a tactical vest and a belt in the car.

The constable, who is assigned to the Central Division, did not give anyone permission to take or remove the car.

Cpl Roopnarine is leading investigations.