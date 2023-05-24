Attorney charged with larceny trick

A 37-year-old attorney who was charged with larceny trick was granted $200,000 bail on Tuesday.

In a release, the police service said Kavita Persad, of Old Factory Road, Piarco, will appear in the San Fernando Magistrates Court on June 6 to answer the charge. Justice of the peace Dube granted bail. .

On March 6, the San Fernando CID received a report from a man who said he paid $150,000 to an attorney to buy a piece of land located at Palmiste, San Fernando. The transaction allegedly occurred at the attorney’s office at Herbert Street, St Clair, Port of Spain.

The release said it was later discovered that there was no land or title to land to be sold, and the suspect was then arrested and charged with larceny trick.