Arima man robbed while urinating, bandit charged

File photo -

A 25-year-old man was charged and sentenced to six years' imprisonment with hard labour after he robbed a man in Arima early on Sunday morning.

Police said the man was urinating near the Arima Bus Terminal at around 1 am when two men approached, pulled out a knife and announced a robbery.

The bandits stole the man's cellphone and gold chain, valued at $3,000, and ran away.

The man reported the robbery to the police.

Arima CID launched an investigation and found one of the bandits hours later. They said he was still wearing the same clothes described by the robbery victim and also had his gold chain.

Police said the man was charged with robbery with aggravation and appeared before an Arima magistrate on Tuesday.