West Indies must think like winners

West Indies captain Shai Hope. -

There is a common denominator to success in cricket, and I know it because I lived it. Hard, regular practice is a must, as it builds self-belief, it motivates and builds the right attitude to achieve success.

What reminds me of this self-belief is Shai Hope’s recent statements.

Hope is the recently appointed ODI captain of the West Indies. He’s one of my favourite cricketers: in my book, he’s a superb batsman with pleasant strokes and an orthodox technique, built on a foundation of smooth footwork, deep concentration and the ability to keep his eyes focused on the ball.

Unfortunately, his form drifted away and the coaches had no idea how to fix it.

What happens then is that confidence is gradually eroded, and if there’s no one to impart suitable advice, the player breaks loose from his moorings, drifts aimlessly and believes he’s a failure, not knowing where to turn, and starts doubting himself.

This happened to Hope and with no coach addressing his problem, he worried himself sick until he doubted his ability as a Test cricketer.

Cricket fans and fellow players expected Hope to manufacture runs like a machine every time he went in to bat, because he was so successful. The twin hundreds he compiled, 147 in the first innings, and 118 not out in the second, was the first time this feat was accomplished in first-class cricket at the Headingley Cricket Ground. This was in the second Test in 2017. Many great players graced the turf at Leeds but no one attained what the unknown West Indian did. WI had 322 runs to win when they went in to bat in the second innings, and got them through this great innings by Shai Hope.

Although his batting in Tests fell away, he became prolific in the ODIs. However, he’s ready for Test cricket once more. Watching him bat in the ODIs, one noticed the flashes of brilliance that made fans recognise his talent and aptitude for the game at Test level.

Daren Sammy is the newly appointed ODI and T20 coach of the WI team, and in the ODI format the 29-year-old Hope’s batting average is 50, which is a positive sign for a skipper. Nonetheless, as captain of the ODI team, he would be in constant discussions with the very experienced Sammy, who, in his worldwide travels as a coach and player, would, hopefully, be able to impart the encouragement that Hope needs to be once more a success in Test cricket.

Sammy, as captain of the WI T20 teams that won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016, must have been a powerful motivator.

What is most important now, and for the crucial cricket that’s on the horizon, is an experienced coach who knows how to motivate an international team. He must be aware of the nuances of the players: how to get the best out of them by understanding that each personality has to be dealt with in such a way that the player is automatically enthused.

The magic used on one player might not work on another. Plus, all the various personalities have to understand that they’re all playing to win – and this was the strength of Sammy as a captain. Although there are subtle differences between captain and coach, once they are on the same page, they can be successful.

That’s the true mark of a coach: knowing how to deal with the different temperaments of the individuals on the team. One must know what enthuses one member and excites the desire and ambition of another; the inspiration required for one; the incentive needed for another – always with the passion for success, because that’s the name of the game. The intention is always to win, and each individual blending into a team must all have that conviction.

Coaching the WI team in all formats at this time is a most challenging task. The main reason is that they’ve grown too accustomed to losing. They have won the odd game here and there, and also a Test series; nonetheless, they never seem to exude the confidence of winners. When they take the field for a new game one is left to wonder if the players really and truly believe that they’ll win. The self-belief is not there – the attitude of winners is lacking, and the deep feeling of being victors.