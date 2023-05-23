West Indies face USA in June 18 World Cup Qualifier opener

Daren Sammy. -

West Indies have been drawn alongside the Netherlands, Nepal, USA, and hosts Zimbabwe in Group A of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament.

On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the two groups, match schedules and venues for the ten-team tournament from June 18- July 9.

The maroon men face the USA in the opening Group A fixture on June 18 at Takashinga Cricket Club. Four days later, West Indies play Nepal at Harare Sports Club and will meet hosts Zimbabwe on June 24 at the same venue.

The fourth preliminary match will be against the Netherlands on June 26.

Group B features Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The teams will be competing for the two remaining places at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in October and November.

All matches bowl off at 3am TT time.

Each side will play the group opponents once, with the top three from the groups progressing to the Super Six stage from June 29-July 7. The teams each play three Super Six matches against the sides they did not meet in the group stage.

All points won in the groups will be carried over to the Super Six stage, apart from those gained against the bottom two from each group. The final will be played at Harare Sports Club on July 9. The two finalists will both progress to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said, “We know what’s at stake and the singular focus is to secure one of the two spots for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. We trust in our preparation and, now that we know the matchups, we will plan accordingly.

“These are exciting times ahead for this confident bunch of young men. Our duty is to also make our fans proud and we intend to do exactly that.”

Before the World Cup Qualifier, West Indies travel to UAE for a three-match One Day International (ODI) series from June 4. The men’s team arrives in in Dubai on June 1. The second match will be played on June 6 and the third on June 9.

Both teams will depart for Zimbabwe at the end of the series for their World Cup qualifying campaign.

FULL SQUAD: Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

MATCH SCHEDULE

June 18 – West Indies vs USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

June 22 – West Indies vs Nepal, Harare Sports Club

June 24 – Zimbabwe vs West Indies, Harare Sports Club

June 26 – West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club

June 29 – Super Six

