West Indies' Devon Thomas charged by ICC anti-corruption unit

Devon Thomas -

West Indies batsman Devon Thomas has been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) with seven counts under the anti-corruption code, and been suspended with immediate effect.

The ICC said the charges involve "contriving or being party to an agreement to fix or attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of matches in the Lanka Premier League 2021."

He has also been charged under several other codes, including failing to disclose full details of an approach in the Lanka Premier League 2021, Abu Dhabi T10 2021 and CPL 2021.

The ICC said the 33-year-old Antiguan has 14 days from May 23, 2023 to respond to the charges against him.

In a statement, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said it is not directly involved in the process but remains firm in denouncing corruption in cricket, and fully supports the ICC Anti-Corruption Unity (ACU) in its efforts to uphold the integrity of the sport.

The regional governing body said it will continue collaborating with the ICC and west Indies Players Association (WIPA), to sensitise and educate players and officials on anti-corruption in sports.

CWI said it will not be making any further statement while the matter is being handled by the ACU.

Thomas last represented the West Indies in December last year when he made his Test debut against Australia in Adelaide, Australia. Prior to that, he played a T20 international against New Zealand in Kingston, Jamaica in August last year.