The police dragging their feet in crime fight

Crime scene unit investigators gather evidence at the corner of Jackson and Bushe Streets, in Curepe where coconut vendor Roger Maraj was gunned down on Saturday. - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: I am of the firm view that the police service is dragging its feet in the crime fight, just like the Government. It’s a muscle reflex for the police hierarchy to jump on the excuse that the latest murders are gang-related activities, uprisings and reprisals, to name a few, from the gang vocabulary.

We already have the anti-gang legislation in place to go after gangs, gang members and gang-related activities, so if the police know the gangs and their aliases, where they are from and their criminal activities, why don’t they go after the gangs?

If the police are satisfied that gang members are killing off each other and praying no collateral damage occurs, then say so in the joint select committee (JSC) and at press conferences. Just the other day they responded to the TTPost memorandum to its employees to avoid gang signals, numbers/logos, so clearly the police recognise the logos of the gangs, but it took the post office to disclose their territory stamps.

Another citizen from the Train Line community in St Augustine was killed due to “gang-related activity,” not the first, second or third one, so can’t the police ramp up vigilance in that area to prevent another “retaliation” or try to keep the peace?

Perhaps the police could find another excuse to defend their laziness, apart from holding the Government to account.

Because their decorum is similar to the PNM, reaffirming that they are “committed” to whatever to douse the outrage. The police are drooling over FULs, investigations are forever “ongoing” and “continuing,” discussions are always at a “sensitive” stage, and they working really hard to squeeze in a tea party every now and again.

I swear the TTPS is buying the latest vehicles and mashing them up, so funding is definitely not an issue. PC Dass is leading by example, no more gang talk, time for gang-busting action.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas