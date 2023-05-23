Features Tassa Taal in Penal Newsday Reporter 39 Minutes Ago Pupils of Barrackpore (APS) Vedic Primary School during their performance. - Marvin Hamilton Republic Bank Ltd hosted its 39th Tassa Taal competition on Saturday after a three-year hiatus. Seventeen tassa bands participated in three categories at the Fen's compound, S S Erin Road, Penal. Here are some memories from the event. Suchit Trace Hindu Primary School performs in the Republic Bank Tassa Taal. - Marvin Hamilton Avocat Vedic School poses for a photo at the Republic Bank Tassa Taal. - Marvin Hamilton Spectators capture performances of the Republic Bank Tassa Taal at Fen's in Penal. - Marvin Hamilton Pupils of Debe Hindu SDMS Primary School perform at the Republic Bank Tassa Taal 2023 at Fen's compound in Penal on Saturday. - Marvin Hamilton
