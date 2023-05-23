Tassa Taal in Penal

Pupils of Barrackpore (APS) Vedic Primary School during their performance. - Marvin Hamilton

Republic Bank Ltd hosted its 39th Tassa Taal competition on Saturday after a three-year hiatus. Seventeen tassa bands participated in three categories at the Fen's compound, S S Erin Road, Penal. Here are some memories from the event.