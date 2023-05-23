Scotiabank repaints Matura Government Primary School

GIVING BACK: Scotiabank employees paint railing at the Matura Government Primary School as part of United Way's National Day of Caring. PHOTO COURTESY SCOTIABANK -

THE Matura Government Primary School received a facelift from Scotiabank employees in commemoration of United Way’s National Day of Caring 2023.

A release from the bank said that its employees and their families came out on Sunday to repaint the exterior of the school.

The National Day of Caring is United Way’s volunteer employee engagement event. Corporate partners engage with their employees to give of their time and energy for projects of their choosing.

Scotiabank has participated in the National Day of Caring since its inception in 2013. The theme this year was “Show You CareEverywher.”

Cindy-Lou Dannett, the school's Acting Principal said, “With happy hearts the staff at Matura Government Primary School express gratitude to, our Scotiabank family, for your generosity and selfless labour.

"Your blessing goes a long way to aid in motivating our children. Again, a heartfelt thank you for choosing us.”

Gayle Pazos, Senior VP and Managing Director, Scotiabank TT highlighted the bank’s strong volunteer efforts, stating “I am so pleased our employees continue to show they care by giving of their time and resources.

"Over the past few years with the pandemic, our efforts have been restricted but we’re so happy to resume our volunteer activities. We remain committed to supporting the communities in which we live and work and make a real impact in the lives of those around us."