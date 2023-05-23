Robbery at gunpoint at La Romaine health centre

File photo -

San Fernando police are searching for two men who robbed a man at gunpoint at the La Romaine health centre on Tuesday morning.

The police said the incident happened around 8.30 am while patients and staffers were on the compound at Allahar Street.

Two men, one with a gun, walked up to the victim in the waiting area and announced a robbery. The men stole the gold jewellery (chain, ring and bracelet) the victim wore. People ran to safety, and the bandits ran off along the street.

The victim, police said, is from the La Romaine area.

When Newsday visited the centre it was closed to the public.

One witness took to Facebook to recount the ordeal, saying those who saw the incident were shaken.

He said he was waiting in line for a blood test and heard someone shout, “Robbery! Robbery!”

“A lady ran to the position where I was standing near the entrance to the facility. I looked in the car park and saw two young guys, one with a gun and the other reaching out to get the wedding ring the victim was pulling from his finger,” he said.

He added, “A few minutes later, as I left the scene, the health (centre) securities and detectives were around with the victim. I paused long enough to give him a fist-to-fist greeting and told him how sorry I was about what had happened to him.”

The police are yet to determine the value of the jewellery.