PowerGen sink Comets in five-over T20 thriller

Powergen batsman Jason Mohammed - FILE

An unbeaten captain’s knock of 41 runs from 11 balls from Jason Mohammed propelled PowerGen to a last ball, six-wicket victory over Comets Sports Club when action continued in round two of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board T20 Festival at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Monday.

The match bowled off over two hours after its initial start time owing to inclement weather at the south venue and was reduced to a five-over affair.

Sent in to bat, Comets were guided to a fair total of 71/6, with Guyanese opener Shatrughan Rambaran top scoring with 38 from just 12 balls. He smashed four sixes and three fours. Denzil Antoine (11) was the only other batsman to get within double figures.

Fast bowler Uthman Muhammad picked up a credible three wickets for 23 runs in his two over spell while Damion Joachim snagged 2/15 from his lone over. Nial Smith bowled the next two over and finished on 1/32. In reply, Comets had a strong start courtesy Rambaran as he removed big-hitter Evin Lewis (ten) and Saturday’s century-maker Cephas Cooper (duck) removed in the first over with just ten runs on the board.

But when skipper Mohammed strolled out, PowerGen’s innings received a welcome boost. Mohammed was ruthless and his experience showed as he peppered any delivery he faced.

In the third over however, spinner Nicholas Ali struck twice as he Daniel Williams (nine) caught by Antoine and then disturbed Joachim’s stumps, without scoring. Both dismissals too PowerGen to 33/4, with two overs remaining.

With Comets somewhat in control, the penultimate over, bowled by Aamir Ali, switched the match back in favour of PowerGen. Here, Mohammed blasted three huge sixes and two fours to guide within sight of victory, needing just 12 runs from the final over.

Left-arm spinner Ali tried to squeeze PowerGen but Ewart Nicholson launched him for a boundary off his first delivery. Mohammed and Nicholson hit two singles off the next two balls and got two runs from the other.

Another single came off the penultimate ball which left facing batsman Mohammed needing three from the last delivery. Undeterred, Mohammed lofted Nicholson for six to claim top honours.

Rambaran (2/11) and N. Ali (2/22) were the best bowlers for Comets.

The result saw PowerGen seal their second win in as many matches while Comets have lost their two opening contests.

Up to press time on Monday, Profilbau Victoria United locked horns with Central Sports.

Action continues on Tuesday with group A’s QPCC II vs QPCC I from 3pm and Clarke Road United up against Preysal from 7pm.