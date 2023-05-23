Police rough up Rangers in La Horquetta

Kadeem Hutchinson of Police FC controls the ball with his chest in a TT Premier Football League match vs Morvant Caledonia, at the Arima Velodrome earlier this season. FILE PHOTO -

Police FC roughed up 10-man Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 5-2 on Monday in a rescheduled fixture in the TT Premier Football League at La Horquetta Recreation Ground.

The result put another dent in Rangers' hopes of a top-three finish and a spot in Concacaf and Caribbean club tournaments.

Rangers are now six points adrift of third-placed Defence Force, with six games remaining. More worrying for outspoken Rangers owner Richard Ferguson is his team's form. They have lost three of their last four matches and appear to be losing steam as the league draws to a close.

It was an emotional rollercoaster for Rangers in the first half as they came from a goal down to take a 2-1 lead at the break, but were left down to ten men when defender Jevon Morris was red carded.

Police opened the scoring in the 29th minute through a strike from Kareen Freitas.

Rangers midfielder Isaiah Lee levelled proceedings in the 31st and Kadeem Corbin gave the hosts their first lead of the game in the 39th.

But Police came out firing in the second half with goals from Jabari Mitchell (50th) and Kadeem Hutchinson (52nd) in quick succession, to regain the lead. Freitas added a second in the 62nd and Josimar Belgrave completed the rout in the 84th.

Matchday 17 kicks off with a full slate of matches on Thursday.

Thursday's fixtures:

Jabloteh vs W Connection (Ato Boldon Recreation Ground, Santa Cruz, 5pm)

Cunupia vs Rangers (Police Barracks, St James,5pm)

Caledonia vs Point Fortin Civic (Police Barracks, St James,7.15pm)

Club Sando vs Defence Force (Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, 4pm)

Prisons vs Police (La Horquetta Recreation Ground, 5pm)

Central FC vs AC POS (La Horqueta Recreation Ground, 7.15pm)

STANDINGS

Teams*GP*W*L*D*GD*Pts

AC POS*16*14*2*0*+34*42

Club Sando*16*13*1*2*+22*41

Defence Force*16*13*2*1*+27*40

Ranger*16*11*3*1*+28*34

Police*16*8*7*1*+4*25

Central FC*16*8*7*1*-2*25

W Connection*16*5*8*3*-6*18

Point Fortin Civic*16*4*9*3*-8*15

Caledonia*16*3*11*2*-23*11

Prisons*16*3*11*2*-30*11

Jabloteh*16*2*12*2*-20*8

Cunupia FC*16*2*12*2*-23*8