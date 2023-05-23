Ministry of Youth Development takes career caravan to Beetham

Model and host Athaliah Samuel, left, chats with a Beetham resident during the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service's Youth Career and Education Caravan held at the Beetham Community Center. - courtesy Overtime Media

Residents of Phase 4 Beetham Gardens and environs got career guidance and other information when the ongoing Youth Career and Education Caravan stopped off earlier this month at the Beetham Community Centre.

The caravan is a project of the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service (MYDNS) with support from Nedco and features informative presentations and business showcases, as well as brochures, contacts and information on a variety of vocations, training programmes and productive opportunities, said a media release from Overtime Media.

Thus far, the caravan has stopped in Port of Spain on the Brian Lara Promenade after visits through Belmont and Morvant in March; at the Carenage Recreation grounds, Haig Street, Carenage, on April 1 and at Harris Promenade in San Fernando on April 15. The caravan's next stop will be in Morvant on June 3.