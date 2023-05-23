Laventille students take part in empowerment workshop

Carla Watkins Bourne facilitates a session on Sense of Self, at the Loveuntil Becoming Woman workshop held at the Success Laventille Secondary School in partnership with Republic Bank. -

The Loveuntil Foundation hosted a Becoming Woman workshop for female students 13-19 years old at the Success Laventille Secondary School on May16-17. Facilitated in partnership with Republic Bank, the programme aimed to equip participants with essential coping skills to navigate the various stages of female maturation, a media release said.

The workshop addressed important topics related to physical and emotional development for female adolescents including communication skills, social graces, self-discipline, and social media etiquette. This knowledge was imparted through a combination of engaging activities such as group discussions, role play, videos, testimonials and insightful presentations.

Manager of the Loveuntil Foundation Simone Jones empathised with the students as she acknowledged that adolescence can have its emotional ups and downs and may feel like a lonely journey. She reminded them that “there are people like your teachers, counsellors, coaches, mentors and organisations…to assist and support you.”

Reena Gopaul, manager, group brand management, Republic Bank encouraged the girls to use the knowledge imparted in the workshop on their path “to becoming the strong, impactful and brilliant women that you are destined to be.”

Under its Power to Make a Difference programme, Republic Bank has partnered with Loveuntil Foundation on this noteworthy initiative as it firmly believes that by investing in youth development, it can contribute to to building a better, more sustainable society, the release said.