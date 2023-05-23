Heritage welcomes Erik Keskula as new CEO

Erik Keskula, Heritage CEO-designate. -

Heritage Petroleum chairman Michael Quamina and the board of directors have selected Erik Keskula as the new CEO of the company.

In a release, Heritage said Keskula will serve as the CEO-designate from June 1-13 and will assume full responsibility when Arlene Chow, current CEO, retires on June 13.

Heritage said Keskula’s appointment followed a rigorous recruitment process which considered candidates from TT and the international oil and gas industry.

Keskula has over 25 years of experience in the international oil and gas industry, with particular focus on exploration and production. He has functioned in several executive and senior management positions across the world with ConocoPhillips, a US-based oil and gas producer. Keskula previously served as ConocoPhillips president in Malaysia and vice-president of the North Slope operations in Alaska.

Heritage said, “Erik is an extremely well-regarded leader in the international oil and gas industry. He sees himself as fortunate to have been involved in growing production and delivering projects throughout all stages of the asset lifecycle including start-ups, mature assets, and joint ventures. With a passion to improve the business through continuous improvement and new ideas, he values and cultivates the relationships required to develop and deliver strategic plans and long-term value for the company .”

Keskula has an MSc in engineering and technology management from Oklahoma State University and a BSc in geophysical engineering with a minor in maths from Colorado School of Mines.

Heritage said Keskula is committed to the development of employees and has always worked with leadership to cultivate and promote a productive work culture. He has fostered development leadership programmes to ensure the talent pipeline is healthy and that the future is secured by having the right talent in place.

“Keskula brings the right mix of operational, technical, commercial and stakeholder management skills to be the new CEO."

The company said it was confident his "impressive and wide-ranging" skills and experience would help take the company forward.

Heritage also thanked Chow for her service.

Chow's career in the energy sector spans over 40 years. She previously served at Petrotrin, bpTT, BP Alaska and Atlantic LNG.

"Arlene has been instrumental to the continuing turnaround at Heritage. We have relied on her industry knowledge and expertise in managing mature fields to actualise our vision for a viable and sustainable business," Quamina said.

He added that the company was at a juncture where it must make tough strategic choices that will be informed by sustained lower oil prices, further resource decline and a more aggressive integrity programme.