Darren Sammy’s white ball task

THE EDITOR: Let me begin by congratulating Andre Coley and Darren Sammy on their recent appointments as head coaches of the West Indies red ball and white ball cricket teams, respectively.

Coley was interim coach of the regional team in the red ball format of the game for the recent tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa, having mixed results. He is now familiar with the humongous task before him.

Some fans are saying they are not the best duo for the job, but let's work with what we have been given.

Sammy is having his first stint as head coach of the Caribbean men's senior team at this level. I believe he has been entrusted with one of the toughest jobs in West Indies cricket.

Judging from the recent statement by CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow, who said that West Indies must start winning once again, this will definitely put some pressure on the new white ball coach. Therefore, I would like to offer some advice to the two-time ICC winning captain.

There is no doubt in the minds of every West Indian fan that the regional players are coming up short in two key areas. One is that there are technical deficiencies among the batsmen and two, the mental toughness needed is missing.

No amount of pre-game pep talk or motivational speeches will bring about a change, but Sammy must, as we say in local parlance, "get into the heads" of the players. They must be convinced they can compete and succeed against the best in the world.

Sammy must also ask some soul-searching questions of the players, which must be answered if there is going to be a way forward. Such as: Why have the players decided to become members of the West Indies cricket team? Is it for money, fame or legacy?

Just to add, the Clive Lloyd all-conquering team played for pride, legacy and money. One may argue Lloyd took his men to the Kerry Packer series for money, and that is true. But Lloyd and his men never lost their winning attitude. This must be noted.

Sammy, as I have stated earlier, must have a different approach to his training sessions, where the psychological aspect of the game must be of paramount importance. Failing to do this, the former West Indies T20 captain will follow in the path of his predecessors of not have anything to show for his efforts.

ASTIL RENN

via e-mail