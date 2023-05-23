Adopt a school and save children

THE EDITORS: I read a most inspiring article on page 27 of the second section of the May 21 Sunday Newsday about the Public Defenders Department making several positive interventions to uplift a primary school in La Horquetta, including by making contributions that would cost some "good money," such as providing tablets and paying for a psychologist to provide group sessions for parents and students and enhancing the appearance of the school.

This is a truly inspiring example of a strong social conscience in action.

And these lawyers, I am sure, are not making any "big money," as far as professional salaries go. I salute, tip my hat and bow to each and every one of them.

So many young people hovering on the edge of a life of crime might just change course if shown that those more fortunate among us truly care about them and act upon it in a meaningful way.

I want to suggest an "adopt a school" programme to follow this wonderful example to the community at large, and in particular the more successful business enterprises, chambers of commerce, AmCham, oil and gas companies and statutory corporations.

I believe this could be meaningful way of addressing some of the social issues that lead to crime, not to mention the feelings of abandonment, futility and hopelessness experienced by too many of our students.

Could it not also lead to less students dropping out of the education system altogether?

ROBIN OTWAY

via e-mail