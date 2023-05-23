$100k bail for bank worker on larceny charges

A 21-year-old bank employee from Princes Town was granted $100,000 bail with a surety after appearing in court charged with two counts of larceny.

A police statement on Monday said police arrested Adrian Thomas on Thursday and acting Cpl Ramdial charged him the following day.

The charges were laid after an “extensive investigation” into unauthorised transactions on the accounts of two customers at a major commercial bank.

On Tuesday, a customer reported to the bank that he saw several unauthorised online transactions from his savings account which he never set up, activated, or authorised anyone to make on his behalf.

Checks revealed that 49 transactions, totalling $63,765, were made on that customer’s account between June 12-May 15.

Further checks revealed that six similar online transactions totalling $2,090 were also made on another customer’s account between January 8-16.

This customer also denied having set up, activated, or authorised anyone to make these transactions on his behalf. The accused is expected to return to the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court on June 7.