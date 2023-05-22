Two men killed in Longdenville

File photo/David Reid

Two Chaguanas men were gunned down while liming on Sunday night.

Police said Tyrel Bosse and Steven Suraj, both 32 years old, were liming on Thaddeus Trace, Thompson Road, Palmiste Longdenville, at around 9 pm when a masked gunman shot at both men from a dark corner before running away.

Bosse died at the scene while residents took Suraj to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he was declared dead at around 9.58 pm.

Longdenville police visited the scene with a district medical officer who declared Bosse dead.

Crime scene investigators found seven spent shells at the scene.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.