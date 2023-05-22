Queen’s Park, Central Sports grab T20 Festival wins

Queen's Park Cricket Club batsman Darren Bravo. FILE PHOTO -

QUEEN’S Park Cricket Club romped to an eight-wicket win over Preysal when matches in the TT Cricket Board T20 Festival continued at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Sunday.

Preysal posted a modest 146/8 in 20 overs batting first with Vishan Jagessar hitting 38 off 21 balls and Takim Lowe scoring 37 off 38 deliveries. Bowling for Queen’s Park, fast bowler Sion Hackett grabbed 2/28 and medium pacer Tion Webster took 2/31.

In reply, Queen’s Park cruised to 148/2 in 16 overs. Darren Bravo struck an unbeaten 48 off 38 deliveries (five fours and one six) to lead the run chase.

Webster and Isaiah Rajah cracked 39 and 35 not out respectively to help steer the Parkites to the win.

On Saturday, Central Sports eased to a five-wicket win over Alescon Comets Comets at the same venue.

Shatrughan Rambaran and Ronaldo Forrester put on 52 runs for the first wicket for Comets. When experienced leg spinner Imran Khan removed Forrester for 11 off 15 balls the innings lost some steam. Rambaran (49) and Denzil Antoine (ten) fell in consecutive overs as Comets were reduced to 80/3 in the 13th over. Rambaran faced 39 balls and slammed four fours and two sixes.

Kevin Ragbir and Sanjay Jawahir fought back for Comets with a 43-run fourth-wicket partnership. Jawahir showed his ability to find the boundary hitting two fours and three sixes in an innings of 35 off 18 balls.

Veteran Rayad Emrit bowled Ragbir for nine, and two balls later Terrance Hinds dismissed the dangerous Jawahir. Comets closed on 148/7 in 20 overs.

Bowling for Central Sports, Hinds ended with 3/50 in four overs and Khan picked up 2/13 in four overs.

In reply, Central Sports got contributions from multiple batsmen. Opener Keagan Simmons struck 39 off 21 balls (five fours, two sixes) to give Central Sports a solid start.

Aaron Alfred, batting at three, made 33 off 27 and Barbadian Roshon Primus completed the job with an aggressive 32 not out off 21 deliveries as Central Sports closed on 149/5 in 17 overs.

Sanjiv Gooljar was the best bowler for Comets with 2/24 in four overs.

Summarised Scores:

PREYSAL 146/8 (20 overs) (Vishan Jagessar 38, Takim Lowe 37; Sion Hackett 2/28, Tion Webster 2/31) vs QUEEN’S PARK I 148/2 (16 overs) (Darren Bravo 48 not out, Tion Webster 39, Isaiah Rajah 35 not out). Queen’s Park won by eight wickets.

ALESCON COMETS 148/7 (20 overs) (Shatrughan Rambaran 49, Sanjay Jawahir 35; Terrance Hinds 3/50, Imran Khan 2/13) vs CENTRAL SPORTS 149/5 (17 overs) (Keagan Simmons 39, Aaron Alfred 33, Roshon Primus 32 not out; Sanjiv Gooljar 2/24). Central Sports won by five wickets.